PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 490.11 points, a positive change of 0.78 percent, closing at 63,305.93 points against 62,815.82 points the previous trading day.

A total of 452,868,834 shares valuing Rs 16.491 billion were traded during the day as compared to 377,974,404 shares valuing Rs16.011 billion the last day. Some 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 207 of them recorded gains and 114 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 24 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 54,064,451 shares at Rs 4.44 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 53,374,000 shares at Rs 4.57 per share, and WorldCall Limited with 22,971,314 shares at Rs 1.31 per share. Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 35.00 per share price, closing at Rs 1,080.00, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Limited with a Rs 24.61 rise in its per share price to Rs 352.72. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 654.17 per share closing at Rs 21,145.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 330.11 decline to close at Rs 7,580.