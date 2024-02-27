Women empowerment crucial for promoting peace and stability: US Envoy

The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, highlighted on Monday the crucial role women play in promoting peace and stability, said that their inclusion is vital not only for economic benefits but also for societal progress.

Speaking at the Breaking Barriers Through Diversity and Inclusivity Conference, Ambassador Blome said that empowering women is not just about gender but also a matter of human rights and economic necessity.

He pointed out that societies investing in empowering women experience better education, health, and economic outcomes. “When women are given equal opportunities, communities thrive, economies prosper, and nations progress,” he added.

Studies have shown that when women are involved in peace processes, resulting agreements are more durable and sustainable. Their unique perspectives and experiences bring a different dimension to conflict resolution, fostering inclusivity and long-lasting solutions, he added.

He expressed delight in seeing representatives from fourteen U.S. minority-serving institutions and the All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium at the event.

He said diversity is the cornerstone of progress and innovation, and President Biden has underscored that in America, “Diversity is our strength; the promise of America is that it is big enough for everyone to succeed.” “It is through diversity that we gain access to a multitude of perspectives, ideas, and talents, propelling us forward into a brighter and more inclusive future,” he added.

The ambassador said, “Today, we celebrate diversity in all its forms, including Regional, Cultural, Linguistic, Ethnic, Age, Religious belief, Gender, and others.” He said, “In particular, we focus on the essential role of women in society and the importance of advancing women’s inclusion.”

The United States, he said, is committed to supporting Pakistan in its efforts to advance diversity in all its forms. “We will continue to collaborate on initiatives that promote diversity, including programs focused on education, healthcare, and economic development.

Through partnerships between our governments, civil society, and the private sector, we can create lasting change that benefits us all,” he added.

This conference marks a significant stride in aligning with the United States’ commitment to Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion and our joint development objectives. It serves as a platform to elevate local research, specifically focusing on inclusive approaches to climate resilience and advancing women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, it reinforces our commitment to collaborate with Pakistan on climate-smart agriculture, clean energy, and water-all fundamental to the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework.

He said today every country is grappling with climate change and disaster management, and the US acknowledged the indispensable role of everyone present, especially women and academia, in crafting solutions to the many challenges we face. “Given the unequal impacts of climate change, the unique contributions from Pakistani women universities offer promising insights into challenges and opportunities,” he added. He thanked guests from American universities for traveling to attend and sharing their expertise with partners in Pakistani universities.