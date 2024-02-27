Rain, snowfall spell likely to continue till Friday in KP

The provincial meteorological office on Monday predicted that a new spell of rain and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was likely to persist from today to Friday next.

The office informed that intermittent and heavy rains with snowfall in upper parts and hilly areas were likely to occur till Friday, next. These weatherly conditions will cause a mercury drop in upper parts and also add to chilly conditions in plain areas. The rainfall and snowfall were likely to occur during evening hours in the upper parts.

The weather remained cloudy since early morning in the provincial metropolis, the Met office said, adding that light rain was expected on Monday and likely to prevail during the current week. On the other hand, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has informed the district administrations regarding arranging preemptive measures to deal with any situation. DG PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan has also asked the general public to remain at a distance from electricity wires, dilapidated structures, signboards, and billboards during heavy rain and fast winds. The locals and tourists were also advised to refrain from unnecessary traveling and adopt all preemptive measures during traveling.

Meanwhile, the snowfall spell in South Waziristan that remained halted for some days, restarted during the night on Sunday, and around one foot of snowfall was recorded in Shawal, Makeen, Kaniguram, Karwan Manza, and Parighal areas of the tribal district. The snowfall has blocked most roads in South Waziristan, creating hardship for the locals and visitors.