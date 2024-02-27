ATC acquits 21 TLP activists in terrorism case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted 21 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the trial and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution. The Baghbanpura police had registered the case against the TLP activists in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties. Those who were acquitted included Ghulam Mustafa, Pir Rashid Sialvi, Muhammad Rehan, Muhammad Asim and Muhammad Haseeb.