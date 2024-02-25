Motorway Police returns purse containing valuables

The Motorway Police set an example of honesty as they returned a purse containing valuable items that were left over by a family at the Kalar Kahar Service Area.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, while travelling on the highway, a family stopped for food at the Kalar Kahar Service Area, where they forgot their purse.

There was jewellery and cash worth eight lakhs in the purse. On recalling it, the family contacted the Motorway Police through the Motorway Police Helpline 130.

As soon as the information was received, the police mobile nearest to the service area started searching for the purse. After a lot of searching, the purse was found, which was reported to the owner. There were six lakh rupees worth of jewellery in the purse, Rs 108,675, 716 riyals, 101 US dollars, and three prize bonds of Rs 1,500 each. The concerned family thanked the motorway police.