CM opens museum to preserve holy relics at Badshahi Mosque

Lahore: A new lab and collection centre by the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) has been completed in only10 days.

The 42nd Health department’s project during the last 12 months of CM Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure has been turned operational. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the New Lab & Collection Centre late at night.CM inspected the New Lab & Collection Centre. Mohsin Naqvi commended Commissioner Lahore division, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W and their entire team on the successful completion of the New Lab & Collection Centre project in a short span of time and appreciated its high quality as well.

He inspected the reception of the New Lab & Collection Centre and conversed with the staff members. CM maintained that the establishment of an excellent lab in a highly short span of time is worth acknowledging adding that the institution will obtain revenue as well with the establishment of the New Lab & Collection Centre. CM also cut a cake on the eve of the inauguration of the 42nd project of the Health department. Secretary Health gave a briefing about the project. Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Special Secretary Health, Deputy Commissioner, Principal SIMS, MS Services Hospital and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Mohsin Naqvi along with the Provincial Ministers visited the Badshahi Mosque and the Mazar-i- Iqbal. CM inaugurated the new museum for placing the holy relics in the Badshahi Mosque and the upgradation project of the Mazar-i- Iqbal. Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated the Lahore Fort Cafe being built at the exterior wall of the Lahore Fort. CM appreciated high quality of the new museum being built for placing the holy relics.

He inspected the new and beautiful showcase for placing the holy relics. CM directed early completion of the transfer work of the holy relics in the new museum. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that safely keeping the holy relics attributed to the great personalities at an appropriate place is our foremost responsibility. The holy relics will be kept separately and safely in an excellent manner in the new museum.The installation work of new tiles, marbles in the exterior corridor of Mazar-i- Iqbal and renovation work of its interior part has been completed.

CM inspected the construction, rehabilitation and upgradation work of the Mazar-i-Iqbal. Mohsin Naqvi along with the Provincial Ministers paid a visit to the Mazar-i-Iqbal and prayed for the prosperity, stability and integrity of Pakistan. CM directed to prepare SOPs for using the back door to pay a visit to the Mazar-i- Iqbal. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the tourists will feel entertained with the establishment of the Lahore Fort Cafe at the exterior wall of the Lahore Fort. Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D Board, Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Abdul Khabeer Azad, IG Police, DG WCLA Kamran Lashari, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Mohsin Naqvi met with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman at the Governor House Lahore. Caretaker CM apprised the Governor in detail about the13 months performance of the caretaker set up.

CM presented a book to the Governor Punjab about the performance of the caretaker government. The Governor appreciated the performance of CM Mohsin Naqvi and his Cabinet on the successful completion of public welfare projects in a record period of time. The Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman acknowledged that under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi, the Caretaker government has set a nice precedent of public service, transparency and governance.

Kharak Singh’s Haveli and Akbari Mahal will be rehabilitated to their original condition in the Lahore Fort. Tourism will be promoted with the rehabilitation of Kharak Singh’s Haveli and Akbari Mahal. Kharak Singh’s Haveli after undergoing renovation of its rooms will be opened for the general public and night tours will also be arranged. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally launched the rehabilitation of Kharak Singh’s Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects to their original condition in the Lahore Fort. CM witnessed various parts of the Kharak Singh Haveli, Akbari Mahal and showed his keen interest in them.

Mohsin Naqvi was informed about the ancient plane engine being recovered from Kharak Singh’s Haveli. He also witnessed ancient antiques being recovered from Kharak Singh’s Haveli. He reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Kharak Singh’s Haveli, Akbari Mahal and also inspected the attic of Kharak Singh’s Haveli and its Chobi roof. CM was informed about Nanak Chandi bricks by removing cement from the walls. Mohsin Naqvi directed early completion of the rehabilitation work of Kharak Singh’s Haveli and Akbari Mahal projects. Provincial Ministers Doctor Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D Board, IG Police, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion. DG WCLA Kamran Lashari and other Archaeology Specialists gave a comprehensive briefing about the completion of the projects.