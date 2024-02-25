Shazia Marri, Nafisa Shah relinquish reserved Assembly seats

ISLAMABAD: Ms Shazia Marri and Nafisa Shah tendered their resignations from the reserved seats in the National Assembly from Sindh province after grabbing a berth in the assembly in the general elections.

Syeda Nafisa Shah won in the NA-202 Khairpur constituency by defeating former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, while Shazia Marri won in NA-209 Sanghar by defeating Muhammad Khan Junejo of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

According to the notification from the Election Commission, Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam and Muddassir Sehar Kamran, both members of the People’s Party, have been declared elected on the reserved seats held by Shazia Marri and Syeda Nafisa Shah to the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a notification announcing the independent candidate Khizer Hussain Mazari’s success in securing the Punjab Assembly seat PP 297.