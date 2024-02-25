FTO apprised about carpet sector’s tax issues

LAHORE: A Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) delegation led by it Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf called on Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah and informed him in detail about their concerns regarding the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) assured the delegation of solving their tax-related problems, saying “The country’s economy runs on the support of exporters, so I will solve their problems on a priority basis.” The delegation comprised Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, Major (Retd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Saeed Khan, Mian Atiqur Rehman, Irfan Ayub, Aslam Tahir, Iftikhar Aslam and Aamir Sheikh, according to a PCMEA spokesman here Sunday. Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah said that Federal Tax Ombudsman had issued refunds of Rs 17 billion pending for many years in two years and the aim of the forum is to provide speedy justice without any cost, and “we decide the cases within two months.” Usman Ashraf and Abdul Latif Malik apprised the FTO about the problems faced by carpet industry and said that the industry of handmade carpets is the largest cottage industry spread in different parts of the country.