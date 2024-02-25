WFME grants accreditation to PMDC

ISLAMABAD: The World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) has granted accreditation to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for maintaining the highest standard of medical education in Pakistan.

With the remarkable feat of being granted the WFME Recognition Status for a remarkable tenure of 10 years and PM&DC being WFME accredited, all the Pakistani students become eligible to apply for ECFMG and USMLE.

Achieving WFME recognition will enable Pakistan’s medical graduates to pursue postgraduate training and practice in other countries that require WFME recognition, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

WFME has an official relationship with the WHO, representing the medical education and training of medical doctors worldwide. The WFME recognition delivers an independent, transparent, and rigorous method of ensuring that accreditation of medical schools worldwide is at an internationally acceptable and high standard. WFME evaluated the compliance of accreditation agencies with defined criteria. The accreditation from WFME signifies that PM&DC’s medical education programs meet international benchmarks for quality and excellence.

It reflects the council’s dedication to providing a robust and globally competitive medical education framework for aspiring healthcare professionals in Pakistan. The PM&DC team, under the leadership of President Rizwan Taj, undertook the WFME recognition process and achieved this historic milestone.

President PM&DC Prof Rizwan Taj expressed in a statement, “We are thrilled to receive recognition from WFME, a testament to our continuous efforts to elevate medical education standards in the country.

This achievement opens new avenues for collaboration and ensures that our medical graduates are well-equipped to meet international healthcare standards. Dr Rizwan added that in pursuit of goals, PM&DC required some direction and long-term relationships with global organizations such as the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME).

Their guidance and support would immensely contribute to improving medical education standards in our country. Prof Dr Rizwan congratulated the nation on this landmark achievement and said, “WFME’s recognition underscores that the quality of medical education in Pakistan adheres to global standards.

This will empower our students with the opportunity to pursue their careers anywhere in the world. He appreciated all the team members who worked tirelessly to achieve this goal. He also appreciated Farzand Ali, an international consultant on collaboration and recognition, for his guidance and tireless efforts in expediting the complete recognition process in record time.

He appreciated the hard work of medical colleges and hospitals, namely Shifa College of Medicine, Khyber Medical College Peshawar, the University of Lahore, Agha Khan Medical College Karachi, and Army Medical College Rawalpindi, for their support and role in conducting workshops and inspections during the rigorous evaluation of WFME. He congratulated the entire staff of PM&DC for their tireless efforts in achieving this accreditation.

He added that this recognition is a testament to PM&DC’s firm commitment to the highest standards in medical education and accreditation. As part of this recognition, all 185 existing medical colleges in Pakistan will become WFME accredited, and the new medical colleges that will be set up in the coming 10 years will automatically become WFME accredited.

The recognition will further enhance the quality and standards of medical education in Pakistan by aligning them with global best practices and benchmarks. He added that PM&DC will continue to work closely with international partners and stakeholders to ensure the compliance and continuous improvement of medical education in the country.