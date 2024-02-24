Bangladesh wants to invest heavily in Pakistan

Deputy High Commissioner, Bangladesh, Mehboob Alam, said on Saturday that there was a business and trade agreement between Pakistan and Bangladesh worth 800 million dollars, which would be taken up to one billion dollars, while Pakistani businessmen should work harder and sell garments and other goods.

“Most of the countries in the region are investing in Bangladesh; we want Pakistan to invest as much as possible, while Bangladesh also wants to invest heavily in Pakistan,” he added. Addressing the press conference at Sukkur Press Club on Friday evening, the Deputy High Commissioner said, “There are brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and there are many opportunities for trade between the two countries.”

He said, “Bangladeshi people, after continuous struggle, are now playing an important role in the development of the country.”