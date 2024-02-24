CM inaugurates CBD Route 47, resolving Lahore’s traffic issues

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Central Business District (CBD) Route 47 here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM stated that CBD has proved its worth by all means like an asset for undertaking progress of the Punjab, adding that the CBD Route 47 would be linked from the Main Boulevard Gulberg up to the Walton Road. The CBD Route would provide assistance in resolving traffic problems in Lahore on a permanent basis, he mentioned.

Hopefully, CBD Punjab would also accomplish its remaining ongoing projects before the stipulated timeline. CBD Punjab holds a pivotal role in the progress of the Punjab province, he said. CBD Route 47 would link with the Main Boulevard Gulberg, CBD Punjab Quaid District would link with the Walton Road and CBD Punjab would link with the Bab District, he explained. A big traffic problem of the Lahore city would be resolved through the CBD Route 47 and traffic flow would improve as well.

The CM said the CBD Route 47 is a dual road project which comprises six lanes and is 4.2 km long, adding that CBD has accomplished its projects with a swift speed, hard work and would complete other ongoing projects in Lahore soon. Secretary Housing and Chief Executive Officer CBD Imran Amin worked with a great amount of diligence and got the projects completed within the stipulated time frame on which both of them deserve due congratulation. CBD launched a low- cost housing scheme for the journalists as well whose balloting process has been undertaken. Likewise, the government officers housing scheme would also be completed soon and these beneficial steps would create ease among the lives of the people.

It was informed during the briefing that the project has cost rupees one billion and it has been completed in 60 days. CEO CBD Imran Amin gave a briefing about the project. Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Commissioner Lahore, CEO CBD Imran Amin, COO Brigadier (Retd) Mansoor Janjua and other senior officials were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Safe City Projects

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Head Office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at Qurban Lines here on Saturday.

The officers and staff members of the PSCA accorded him a warm reception by applauding. A special ceremony was held at the PSCA Head Office in the backdrop of launching the Safe City projects in 3 big cities during one year along with launching work on the Safe City projects in 18 cities and granting approval to the Safe City projects in14 cities.

Addressing a ceremony with regard to undertaking work with an extraordinary speed on the Safe City projects within a span of one year, the CM stated that the Safe Cities System has been made operational in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Work on the Smart Safe City projects in additional 18 cities of Punjab has been launched. A principle approval has also been granted to constitute a Safe City Network in the remaining 14 cities.

Around 23,000 cameras were purchased for undertaking monitoring during the general elections and rupees 1 billion has been saved in this regard, he mentioned and said the cameras being purchased for the monitoring of general elections have been made operational after being installed in the14 cities.

The CM outlined that he would always take pride in the Safe City projects during the 13 months performance and tenure of the Punjab government. The scope of the Safe City projects has been widened across Punjab and approval to all the Safe City projects has been accorded as well, he said.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the accomplishment of this mega project was not possible without the untiring hard work of IG Police. IG Police has also played a pivotal role with regard to undertaking promotions of the Safe Cities Officers, constituting their service structure and enhancing their salaries. “I have a strong conviction that the Safe City Authority will also install Safe City projects in other countries of the world on account of their professional skills” he said.

CM was also presented a memento during the ceremony. IG Police, MD PSCA, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and officials concerned were also present.