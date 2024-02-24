Two suspects of gang involved in hundi business arrested

Two suspects of an organized gang involved in the hundi and illegal currency business were arrested with gold bricks that were also recovered from them, an official of the FIA said here Saturday.

According to details, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar conducted an operation over a tip-off against elements involved in the hundi and illegal currency business. During the raid, two suspects in an organized gang were arrested by the FIA team. Currency and gold bars worth millions were recovered from the arrested accused, identified as Shahid and Habibullah. The accused was arrested at Sarafa Market in Peshawar, the official said.

A total of 6,520,000 Pakistani rupees were recovered from the accused, and nine gold bricks were also recovered from the accused. The total value of exported gold is more than $200 million. Hundi and illegal currency records related to foreign currency were also recovered from the accused.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency. “A case has been registered against the accused, and raids are being conducted to arrest other members of the gang,” the official said.