Citizens’ access to social media should be ensured in Pakistan: America

Washington: (Web Desk) The United States has once again insisted on conducting a transparent investigation into the irregularities in the general elections of Pakistan.

Speaking during a press briefing at the White House, Matthew Miller has said that he wants to see a full investigation into any claims of irregularities in recent elections, does not want to comment on it before the government is formed in Pakistan, political parties in any country. Unity is the country’s own decision.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller added that he is concerned about reports of restrictions on freedom of expression and association in Pakistan, and citizens’ access to social media should be ensured.

He has said that he continues to demand that Pakistan respect freedom of expression, restore access to any social media platform including Twitter, and also emphasizes the importance of respecting fundamental freedoms from the Pakistani authorities and Will keep giving