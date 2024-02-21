Pakistan envoy, EBRD rep discuss priority areas of investment

Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch met with Wolfgang Schläger, head of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)’s Brussels Office.

In the meeting, they discussed the EBRD’s profile in the region as well as priority areas of investment and engagement, said a press release on Wednesday.

Belgium is a founding member of the EBRD and an important contributor to the EBRD’s work.

The EBRD invests in changing lives through projects in business services and involvement in high-level policy reform.

The Bank is active in almost 40 economies across three continents, from the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean to Central and Eastern Europe, to Central Asia.