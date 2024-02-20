Old enmity between two tribes claims another kid’s life

A school going kid was shot dead in an incident of old enmity between two tribes, which caused the death of nine persons at village Ehsanpur in Kot Addu. According to police sources, there had been an old enmity between two tribes, “Bolay and Polly” over a minor incident to tie a cow. In the past, eight persons from both tribes, including four from each tribe, were killed. However, in the fresh mishap, a minor kid of Polly tribe named Nadir Abbas was allegedly shot dead by the opponents. The dead body was shifted to Rural Health Centre Dairah Deenpanah. Police registered the case and started an investigation.