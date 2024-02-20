NCRC, ILO on ‘World day of Social Justice’ call for empowering individuals

Member of the National Commission on the Rights of Children (NCRC), Khalid Naeem Tuesday on World Day of Social Justice called society to take practical steps to break down the barriers of inequality by doing more to empower individuals through decent job opportunities and to provide adequate social protection.

Talking to PTV news channel, he explained that the World Day of Social Justice is observed annually on 20 February, adding, that this day is dedicated to promoting social justice and ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential. The World Day of Social Justice is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in the fight for social justice and to identify the challenges that remain, he added.

It is also a day to recommit to the collective efforts needed to build a more just and inclusive world, he said. This year’s theme chosen for the World Day of Social Justice 2024, “Bridging Gaps, Building Alliances,” which highlights the importance of collaboration and partnership in tackling global challenges

Meanwhile, Country Director International Labour Organization (ILO), Geir Thomas Tonstol also explained that more than 4 billion people around the world remain entirely unprotected where we must recognize that effective and comprehensive social protection which is not just essential for social justice and decent work but for creating a sustainable and resilient future for youngster. “Social protection is an important tool that can create wide-ranging social and economic benefits for countries at all levels of development”, he added.

Worldwide, the vast majority of children still have no effective social protection coverage, he mentioned. We want to create a global momentum to contribute to the reduction and prevention of inequalities, and to ensure that

social justice is prioritized in national and global policy-making and activities, in development cooperation and financial, trade and investment agreements, he added.

We have the chance to reshape the world, he said, adding, let us take this opportunity and move forward to build the equitable and resilient societies that can underpin lasting peace and social justice.