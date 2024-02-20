Three panels contest for Hyderabad Gymkhana’s Elections

The Hyderabad Gymkhana’s annual elections are set to take place on February 24, 2024. Preparations have reached their peak as three panels have emerged to contest for victory this year. According to details, the annual elections of Hyderabad Gymkhana will be held on February 24, 2024 under the supervision of Convener of the Election Committee, Major (Retired) Omar Farooq. Three groups, namely Progresso, Democrats, and Javed Junejo Panel, are in the fray. The preparations for the election are underway with great enthusiasm. From the Democratic group, Dr. Agha Taj is the presidential candidate, while Tariq Bajari is in the field for the honorary secretary position. From the Javed Junejo Panel, the presidential hopeful is Farhat Kamal, with Engr. Shahid Parvez Memon contending for the honorary secretary post. As for the Progressive Panel, Dr. Shams Sheikh is running for the presidential position, and Dr. Hadi Bux Jatoi is contesting for the honorary secretary position. All three panels are actively engaged in garnering support from the maximum number of voters. On the day of the election, the voting process will continue from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is pertinent to mention that Hyderabad Gymkhana has a total of 8371 registered permanent members.