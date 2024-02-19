Ongoing rain spell beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts

The ongoing rain spell, which is forecast to persist till February 20, will benefit all Rabi crops, particularly wheat, besides improving environmental conditions.

According to agriculture experts and scientists, the current rain spell would positively impact the overall agricultural output, particularly the crops grown during the Rabi season including wheat which is the major cash crop of the season and vital source of staple food for the local population.

“The rains are expected to help increase wheat produce in the rain-fed areas across the country, as well as oil seeds like mustard and canola. Besides, they will have a positive impact on the output of seasonal vegetables to fulfill local requirements,” the experts said. They view that the rains will particularly help enhance wheat output in the Potohar region and other rain-fed areas across the country where a considerable number of small farmers engage in cultivating various crops and seasonal vegetables.

The Member Plant Science in Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Dr Imtiaz, told APP on Monday that the current rain spell would likely to transform the agricultural landscape, particularly the crops like wheat that were currently at crucial stages of development.