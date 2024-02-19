MoU signed to make Pakistan food self-sufficient

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday signed between Green Corporate Initiative and Organic Pakistan to Revolutionize Agriculture to ensure food sovereignty and environmental sustainability in Pakistan.

The Green Corporate Initiative (GCI) and Organic Pakistan (OP) have officially inked MoU to spearhead a transformative journey towards smart and sustainable agriculture, environmental conservation, and urban farming practices to make Pakistan food self sufficient.

The agreement signed for ensuring Pakistan to move from food import and dependency to a self-sufficient food exporting nation. The partnership is also aimed to improve the status of the farmers by bringing them into the mainstream economic development, particularly the agriculture policy debate. The MoU, signed at the Green Corporate Initiative Pvt. Limited’s head office, establishes a robust framework for collaboration between Green Corporate Initiative and Organic Pakistan, with a shared vision to make Pakistan food self-sufficient.

Through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and innovation-centric initiatives, both organizations aim to foster resilience, sustainability, and inclusivity within the agricultural sector.

Commenting on the MoU, Shahid Nazeer, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Green Initiative said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to drive smart sustainable development and environmental stewardship in Pakistan. By combining our expertise, resources, and networks, we are poised to create lasting impact and empower communities across the country.”