Senate adopts resolution advising HEC to align MPhil, PhD with Islamic teachings

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution advising the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to align the MPhil and PhD synopsis with the teachings of Islam based on logic, reason and science.

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir from Balochistan tabled the resolution in the 335th session of the Senate. Reading out the motion loud before the House, he clarified that the word syllabus in the motion referred to synopsis and topics for research. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi did not oppose the motion. The resolution stated: “Acknowledging the fact that Quran is an universal book which is relevant for all times and all places and is a source of eternal guidance for humanity and provides not just a way of life but serves as a book of syllabus for human life.

“Realizing the fact that this Holy Book helps man to come out of darkness and move into realm of light and that modern research, science and technology are derived from this universal source of human guidance.

“Noting that the Western nations are acknowledging the fact that the mysteries of the universe can be revealed through the guidance of the Holy Quran. Therefore, it is incumbent upon every Muslim to read and reflect on the message of the Holy Quran and follow the teachings of the Holy Qur’an in their practical lives. “Noting that the wisdom of the Holy Quran paves the way for a scientific revolution in the fields of medicine, artificial intelligence, robotics, space research and other areas.

“Observing with a serious concern that MPhil and PhD programmes of various varsities are confined to imparting conservative knowledge of Islam and history. Realizing the need that MPhil and PhD programmes in Islamic studies should be aligned with modern thinking originating from the Holy Quran.

“The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, resolves that all universities of Pakistan should revise their MPhil and PhD programmes and align them with the requirements of the modern times which are truly based on research, critical thinking, scientific approach and practical application of Qur’anic knowledge. “The Senate of Pakistan also recommends to the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan to develop guidelines for all the universities of Pakistan to update the syllabus of their MPhil and PhD programmes and align it with modern scientific requirements.”

Concerned Committees

The Senate on Monday referred three bills to the concerned Senate Standing committees for further consideration and deliberation.

The bills referred to the committees included the establishment of the International Institute of Technology, Culture, and Health Sciences, the Pakistan Minerals Regulatory Authority, and The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

IIU Bill

The Senate on Monday passed a bill of the International Islamic University, (Amendment) bill-2023, with a majority vote after a clause-by-clause reading of the bill. The bill moved by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, was aimed at ensuring faculty representation in the decision-making process of the university. The amendment was needed as unlike other universities, the IIU Islamabad currently lacked this fundamental requirement. The legislation recognized the importance of teachers in the decision-making process of public sector universities. This bill would help address the gap by providing elected faculty members with effective representation in decision-making syndicates and boards.

Criminal Amend Bill

Upper House of the Parliament on Monday rejected a bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 with a majority vote. Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was in the chair when Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, presented a motion for consideration and passage of the bill, but it was rejected by the Upper House. When asked to vote on the bill by the chairman, as many as 24 lawmakers voted against the legislation, while 14 members of the Senate expressed support in favour of the bill.

3- Memeber panel

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced a three-member panel of chairpersons to conduct the business of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

Senator Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Senator Seemi Ezdi and Senator Dilawar Khan, would chair the proceedings of the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman.

Passes Pharmacy Bill

The Senate convened on Monday and passed The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, clause-by-clause to enhance and standardize pharmacy education across the country, aiming to cultivate professionally skilled human resources. Senator Mushaq Ahmed introduced the bill, which aimed to grant recognition to qualified pharmacists and foster opportunities for postgraduate specialized diploma programs to enhance their skills.

Additionally, it seeks to curb and prohibit unchecked and substandard pharmacy education programs through robust recognition procedures and prohibitions. The prevailing pharmacy Act was promulgated in 1967 in a time when the country was deficient of relevant qualified professional human resources. A couple of universities were awarding degree in Pharmacy i-e, university of the Punjab and university of Karachi, whereas now there are almost 100 institutes conducing Pharmacy Degree Courses and more than 200 institutes imparting education in Pharmacy Technician programs. There is dire need of drastic amendments to live decades old pharmacy act.

The existing Pharmacy Act provides for registration of Pharmacists persons other than those not holding a relevant qualification in Pharmacy. While internationally health professions are being segregated in different categories of healthcare service delivery levels and updated to meet the challenges of modern medical and healthcare services deliveries thereof with appropriate professional recognitions.