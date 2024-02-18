Noah Lyles wins men´s 60m at USA Track Indoor meet

Noah Lyles took first place in the men’s 60 meters in 6.43 seconds on Saturday at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.

Christian Coleman finished second, with a time of 6.44, and Ronnie Baker was third (6.51). Lyles eclipsed his world lead by a hundredth of a second. He ran a 6.44 earlier this month in Boston. Coleman still owns the world record of 6.34, set in 2018. Aleia Hobbs took the women’s 60m with a time of 7.02.

Antoine Echols won the men’s 200m with a time of 21.90 seconds. Durran Dunn (22.87) took second and Garth Robinson (23.05) placed third. Easter Grant took the women’s 200m in 24.60 seconds over Angee Henry (25.35) and Cynthia McNamee (26.77).

Alexis Holmes captured the women’s 400m with a time of 50.34, setting a meet record. Ryan Crouser set the meet record with a throw of 74 feet, 9 3/4 inches in the men’s shot put. Cole Hocker set a meet record with a time of 3:37.51 in the men’s 1500m.

In the day’s other finals:

– Erin Reese took the women’s weight throw with a toss of 84 feet, 5 inches.

– Katie Moon captured the women’s pole vault with a jump of 15 feet, 9 inches.

– Keturah Orji won the women’s triple jump with her best attempt of 47 feet, 7 inches.

– Johnny Brackins was tops in the men’s long jump with a best of 27 feet.