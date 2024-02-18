Triangular Blind Cricket Series: Pakistan, India to face off on February 22

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will be face to face in the Triangular Blind Cricket Series scheduled to be held at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 22.

According to Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Syed Sultan Shah, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka would feature in the Triangular cricket series, to get underway from February 21.

The opening match would be played between arch-rivals Pakistan and India on February 22 while India will play will Sri Lanka on February 23. Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka on February 24 in a single round, while the final between the top two teams will be played on February 25. Sultan said the training camp of the national blind team in preparation for the triangular series was in full swing at Lahore. He hoped the green-shirts would again defeat India in the international event and win the series as well.

Nisar Ali would lead the 15-member Pakistan blind cricket team in the series while other players include Zafar Iqbal, Riasat Khan, Mohammad Shahzaib, Fakhar Abbas, Mohammad Salman (B1), Badar Munir (Vice Captain), Shahzeb Haider, Moain Aslam, Babar Ali (B2), Matiullah, Mohammad Rashid, Mohammad Safdar, Kamran Akhter, and Akmal Hayyat (B3). Mohammad Jameel would accompany the team as head coach while Tahir Mehmood Butt as trainer.