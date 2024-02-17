Ambassador assures cooperation for making ICCI BOC successful in Dubai

Pakistan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Friday said that his Embassy would extend all possible cooperation to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in making the Business Opportunities Conference (BOC) a landmark event.

Talking to President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, who called on him, the ambassador lauded ICCI for organizing the next edition of its BOC in Dubai in the first week of March 2024, said a press release received here today.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan and UAE have great potential to strengthen business relations and set up joint ventures. He stressed that a series of BOC-like events should be organized by the Pakistani Chambers of Commerce in UAE to explore all untapped areas of bilateral cooperation and expand economic relations.

He said that his Embassy would extend all possible cooperation to ICCI in making the BOC a landmark event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that ICCI has already held successful BOCs in Turkey, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan and the Chamber has planned to organize the next edition of BOC in Dubai, which is a hub of business and investment activities. He said that a 160-member delegation of ICCI representing real estate, construction, IT, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food processing and packaging, light engineering, logistics, franchising, tourism, and other sectors would attend the BOC and Award Ceremony.

He said that both countries have great potential to further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations. He hoped that ICCI BOC would provide a good platform for the private sectors of both countries to hold B2B meetings, exchange ideas, develop strong business linkages, and explore opportunities for business and investment collaborations in areas of interest.

He said that ICCI would also organize a small exhibition of Pakistani products on the sidelines of BOC to show their export potential. He said that representatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and other prominent businessmen and investors of the UAE would be invited to the BOC.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also met with Ambassador Javed Malik, President, Dubai Diplomat Business Club, and took him on board to make the ICC BOC in Dubai a successful event for Pakistan. Javed Malik appreciated ICCI for organizing its BOC in Dubai and assured his cooperation to make it successful.