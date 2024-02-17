Lahore face Islamabad in opener as PSL-9 explodes into action today

Lahore Qalandars, two-time champions in 2022 and 2023, will clash with Islamabad United, also two-time champions in 2016 and 2018, in the opener when the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League rolls into action at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday (today). The first ball of the opening match will be bowled at 7:30 pm. The opening ceremony of the PSL will kick off at 6:30pm with an array of exciting performances from renowned artist Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, pop band Noori and the singers of the PSL-9 anthem song Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. Fans will also be treated to spectacular fireworks and a mesmerising laser show.

The PSL-9 will see four cities, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi host 34 matches of the marquee event. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host nine matches, which includes Lahore Qalandars playing five matches at their home turf. The picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches – all Multan Sultans fixtures. Lahore and Multan will host the first leg of the league from February 17 to 27 before action moves to Karachi and Rawalpindi. Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host nine matches from March 2 to 10 with Islamabad United featuring in five matches. Peshawar Zalmi will play four of their 10 matches in Rawalpindi, while Quetta Gladiators will play three matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will host 11 matches including the grand finale on March 18. The home side Karachi Kings will play a minimum of five matches at the venue, while Quetta Gladiators will get to play at least three matches at the National Bank Stadium.

Captains’ thoughts on PSL-9

Shadab Khan of Islamabad United said: “I have been captain of Islamabad United for the last four seasons and I want to lift the trophy for my team this season. The additions of Imad Wasim and the Shah Brothers are a huge boost for the franchise. Faheem Ashraf and Azam Khan are two vital cogs in our team. I want my team to stand tall in high-pressure games and get over the line. We have evaluated our mistakes from the last season and are looking forward to executing our plans aptly this time around.” Shan Masood of Karachi Kings said: “To represent and lead my hometown team Karachi in the PSL is such a huge honour. It is a rebuilding process for Karachi Kings, where we are looking to build a core group of young players who can serve the franchise for the next five years. We have a great chance to do well given the last part of the tournament is set to take place in Karachi.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Lahore Qalandars said: “I am genuinely excited to be leading Lahore Qalandars for the third consecutive season in PSL and the hunt for a hat-trick of titles makes me eager to do well. We are eying a third PSL win this time and I can assure you that my team will show the same intensity as we have done in the past two seasons. Lahore Qalandars are proud of having a strong fan base and our games in Lahore are going to be jam-packed.”

Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans said: “PSL is a world-class league and we are all proud to be a part of this league. Multan’s pacers and emerging players have dominated the previous two seasons and that is one of the reasons of Sultans doing well consistently. This season we have got a strong squad as well and will look to maintain the standards. Multan crowds have given us a lot of love over the last two seasons and hopefully, they will again support us with the same enthusiasm this year.” Babar Azam of Peshawar Zalmi said: “Peshawar Zalmi has been one of the most exciting sides in PSL history and with our current squad we are well poised to emerge as champions in this season. Some of the players are highly talented and gifted in our bowling and batting departments which gives Zalmi an edge over other teams.” Rilee Rossouw of Quetta Gladiators said: “The opportunity to lead a side in PSL doesn’t come around often and it is such an honour for me. My expectation this season is to obviously win the PSL 9. As a side, we will try to make it a high-performance arena. I think conditions in Karachi and Lahore will suit Quetta Gladiators and that is where we will look to bag the most points.”