18th round of Pakistan-Turkiye high level military dialogue held

The 18th round of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) meeting was successfully held here in Ministry of Defence from February 13-16 where Pakistan’s delegation was led by Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan while Turkish delegation was headed by Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Irfan Ozsert.

Prior to holding of Plenary Session, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff, General Irfan Ozsert had a meeting with Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, a news release said.

During the HLMDG meeting, matters of mutual interest including the whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation came under discussion. Both leaders expressed satisfaction on the pace of defence cooperation and pledged to take it to new heights. The issues like security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional as well as geopolitical environment also came under discussion. In addition, the delegation took stock of the progress made so far since holding of HLMDG meeting in Turkiye last year. Matters relating to defence cooperation covering training exercises, exchange of visits and co-production of defence equipment were discussed.

The deliberations were held in a most cordial and congenial environment. Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in the defence and security fields. It was agreed that the 19th Round of Pakistan-Turkiye HLMDG Meeting will be held in Turkiye on mutually agreed dates in 2025.