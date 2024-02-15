PayPak debit card-holders to enjoy 15pc discount on PIA flights

A state-of-the-art Pakistan’s first and the only domestic payment scheme (DPS) is ensuring the utmost security of payment not only for ATM for cash withdrawal but also at POS terminals while shopping at all merchant outlets across Pakistan, MGMM communication 1link Seema Sultan Ali Kaswani said on Thursday.

Pakistan’s two flagship institutions, PIA along with 1LINK had signed an agreement for joint promotions and marketing of each other’s, she said while talking to a Private news channel.

Through this strategic alliance, PIA will provide attractive discounts on all international and domestic ticket purchases by the PayPak cardholders and loyalty program members, she further mentioned. PIA would also make its inventory available on Golootlo App with attractive incentives and benefits, she highlighted.

Under this alliance PayPak and PayPak UnionPay cardholders will be able to enjoy 15% discount on all international and domestic travel tickets, she added.

Replying to a question, she explained that PayPak is owned and operated by 1LINK and was launched under the aegis of the State Bank of Pakistan to spur financial inclusion and digitization across the country.

Customers can easily access funds in their account through PayPak debit card that is accepted at all ATMs across Pakistan and at various restaurants, shops, malls and e-commerce websites, she added.

She said all transactions are locally routed within Pakistan keeping customers’ personal information safe and secure as there is no need for cross-border transfer of any data.

To another question, she said PayPak has achieved tremendous growth in a short span of time and the alliance with our national flag carrier is another step towards making PayPak card the best debit card scheme in Pakistan.