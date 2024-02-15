‘Not On Our Watch!’ Pakistan Navy blocks Indian snooping

Pakistan Navy’s warships and aircraft detected the presence of Indian Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft attempting to covertly observe Exercise Seaspark 2024 and interpret naval war plans, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

In response, it added, necessary safeguards were implemented by the Pakistan Navy to safeguard its operational activities and strategic interests. According to ISPR, Exercise Seaspark 2024 stands as a hallmark maritime exercise of the Pakistan Navy, conducted biennially to test the operational readiness and coordination between various elements of the navy. The exercise is structured around a two-force concept, comprising the blue force (own force) and the orange force (enemy force). Through this exercise, Pakistan Navy aims to simulate wartime procedures, major mobilisations, and complex operations to enhance its operational capabilities.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf undertook a comprehensive visit to naval ships deployed at sea, creeks areas along the coastal belt of Sindh, and coastal areas of Balochistan. The purpose of his visit was to oversee the conduct of the exercise and meet with the troops deployed in the operation, the statement said. Admiral Ashraf was briefed at the Maritime Headquarters in Karachi by the commanders of both the orange and blue naval forces on the conduct of operations by their respective forces.

Subsequently, Admiral Ashraf visited Keti Bandar Post and the Battalion Headquarters of Pak Marines at Shah Bandar, where he received detailed briefings on combat readiness for the defence of creeks areas, which form a part of Pakistan’s maritime boundary with India.

During his visit, Admiral Ashraf interacted with the troops deployed in challenging marshy areas, expressing his appreciation for their dedication and high morale in safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders. The visit also included a stop at the Jinnah Naval Base in Ormara, where Admiral Ashraf inspected naval ships operating at sea. Expressing satisfaction with the professional excellence and perpetual readiness of the Pakistan Navy.

Admiral Ashraf reaffirmed the navy’s resolve to ensure the impregnable maritime defence of the country and safeguard national maritime interests.