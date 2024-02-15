ATC declares 11 PTI leaders proclaimed offenders

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during May 9 riots.

The leaders include Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by the police for the purpose.

The investigation officer had filed the application for declaring the PTI leaders proclaimed offenders, stating that hectic efforts were made for the arrest of the accused but they could not be arrested as they went into hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that non-bailable arrest warrants had already been issued against the accused, but they failed to surrender to the law. He requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders.

Naseerabad police had registered a case against the PTI leaders.

Attachment of properties

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday allowed attachment of moveable and immoveable properties of nine absconding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk, during May 9 riots.

The leaders include Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, and Hamid Raza.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders on an application, filed by the police for the purpose. The investigation officer had submitted the application, stating that the accused were absconding to avoid arrest in the case. He pleaded with the court to allow attachment of properties of the accused.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for torching police vehicles near Rahat bakery in cantonment area on May 9.