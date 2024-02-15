Section 144 imposed in Hub

The Balochistan government imposed Article 144 on Thursday following a clash between workers of two political parties in the Industrial Town area of Hub. Hub District Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Musani requested the Department of Home Affairs and Tribal Affairs to impose Section 144 to prevent further clashes. Two political workers were killed and 13 injured as a result of firing by rival political parties at the RO office on the main RCD road during the recounting of votes. The Department of Home Affairs and Tribal Affairs has issued a notification to enforce Section 144 in the district to maintain peace in the district bordering Karachi on the request of the DC Hub.