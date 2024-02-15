Punjab Police launch automatic intelligence reporting system

Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed has said that several steps are underway for digitalization and to increase the operational efficiency of the Special Branch, in continuation of which the Automatic Intelligence Reporting System (AIRS) has been inaugurated.

This modern intelligence system has been prepared by Special Branch Punjab in collaboration with private company (Confiz). Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed has said that the launch of Automated Intelligence Reporting System (AIRS) is a good initiative of the Special Branch with support of private company (Confiz), this modern system (AIRS) data bank will help in preparation of special branch analytical reports.

Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed said that the use of Automated Intelligence Reporting System (AIRS) will play a key role in making intelligence reporting more efficient in the future, Intelligence Reporting System (AIRS) will further upgrade the functioning of the Special Branch in the ever-changing landscape of intelligence reporting. CEO Confiz Hashim Ali said that digitization of Special Branch and launch of Automated Intelligence Reporting System (AIRS) will further improve the working of this important organization.

Meanwhile, Royal Norwegian Police has expressed deepest gratitude and appreciation for invaluable help and support for their excellent professional cooperation. Royal Norwegian Embassy sent a letter of appreciation to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

In the letter Nordic Police Liaison Officer Per Martin Bjartan expressed special thanks to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Gujrat Police for providing support during Norwegian police delegation visit in connection with their official duties in Gujrat. Nordic Police Liaison Officer Per Martin Bjartan said that Punjab Police provided excellent support to Norwegian Police Officers which is commendable. Nordic Police sent a letter of appreciation to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar mentioned the gratitude for four officers of Punjab Police. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DPO Gujrat Syed Asad Muzaffar, SP Investigation Muhammad Riaz and DSP Legal Akhtar Mahmood were also thanked. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is ensuring best professional cooperation and information sharing with police forces of other countries.

Separately, under the supervision of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has completed all security and traffic arrangements for matches of Pakistan Super League 2024 Season 09. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that better strategy has been adopted to ensure the conduct of PSL matches in a peaceful and safe environment and police teams are determined to provide full security to local and foreign players, officials, cricket fans in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that coordination with all institutions including Pakistan Cricket Board, district administrations and security agencies is complete, more than 20,000 officers and officials will perform security duties on matches in Punjab. IG Punjab, while giving instructions to the officers, said that foolproof security and traffic measures should be ensured during the matches, Search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be continued around players’ residences, routes and stadiums.