Police officials awarded for ‘outstanding performance’

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers and officials for excellent performance in the line of duty. In the central police office, an exclusive ceremony was organized in honor of officers and officials having excellent performance, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar awarded 59 officers and officials from constable to inspector rank with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes.

The officers included 28 from Sialkot, 04 from Jhang, 02 from Hafizabad, 02 from Chiniot, 10 from Rawalpindi, 03 from Vehari, 03 from Multan, 02 from Khanewal, 02 from DG Khan and 01 from Mianwali who received awards and prizes.

These brave officers and officials played a prominent role in ending organized crime, drug trafficking, providing best services to citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the officers and officials to perform their duties more diligently, he directed that intelligence-based operations should be expedited to suppress crimes and miscreants. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that targeted operations should be conducted against the menace of drugs in the vicinity of educational institutions and hostels. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment II Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Discipline Shaista Nadeem, AIG Welfare Sajid Khokhar and AIG Admin Dr Muhammad Rizwan were also present.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of police employees, in continuation of which more than 08 lakh rupees have been released for the employees who are facing health issues and rendering services in various districts.

According to the details, Constable Muhammad Arshad was given 02 lakh rupees for the treatment of Thyroid. Constable Zeeshan Sajid received 02 lakh rupees for treatment of back bone fracture of his wife.

PHP Punjab Constable Chaudhry Usman Zafar was given 01 lakh 20 thousand rupees for the treatment of hearing disorder. Lahore Police Sub-Inspector Liaquat Ali was given Rs. 01 lakh for medical expenses. Faisalabad Constable Allah Ditta and DG Khan’s ASI Ashiq Hussain Shaheed’s wife were given 70 thousand rupees each for medical expenses. 60 thousand rupees were given to Lahore Police Constable Muhammad Rauf Yousaf for treatment. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the welfare branch should continue all possible support for the health welfare of the police force and no effort should be spared to provide relief to employees suffering from medical problems.