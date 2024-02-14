Caretaker government approved to increase the price of gas on the condition of IMF

Caretaker government approved to increase the price of gas on the condition of IMF

The caretaker government has given approval to increase the price of gas on the condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Gas prices will increase for protected, non-protected consumers, captive power plants, gas prices for protected consumers are expected to increase by Rs 100 per mmbtu.

Sources say that gas prices for non-protected consumers will increase by Rs. 300 per mmbtu, for bulk gas users, prices are expected to increase by Rs. 900 per mmbtu.

For the CNG sector, the prices per mmbtu will increase by Rs 170, the gas rate for fertilizer plants has also been increased marginally.

Sources of the Ministry of Finance say that the final approval of the increase in gas prices will be taken from the federal cabinet, the increase in gas prices will be applied from February 1.