Eight Couples arrested by Police in Lahore while celebrating Valentine’s day

LAHORE (Crime Reporter) Eight couples were arrested red-handed while celebrating the valentine’s day by police in Lower Mall area , no one will be allowed to practice illegal religion, SHO. According to the details, Under the Leadership of SHO Lowe Mall Police Station Muhammad Amin, ASI Shafaqat Al Hasan took action against 8 couples were caught celebrating Valentine’s day police raiding in a Hotel.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, couples from different regions were celebrating Valentine’s at the Hotel

On receiving information, the police arrested eight couples. SHO Mohammad Amin says that no one will be allowed to do non-religion and non-Sharia activities which are forbidden in Islam.