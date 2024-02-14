Order to seize properties of 7 PTI leaders including Hamad Azhar

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore has ordered to seize the properties of 7 PTI leaders.

The case of setting fire to the Shadman police station was heard by Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal of the Anti-Terrorism Court. The court ordered to confiscate the property of 7 accused.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Niazi, Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musrat Cheema, Hasan Niazi, Murad Saeed are also included in the accused persons.

The police had filed an application to seize the property of the accused.

In the petition, it was requested that the accused are absconding, an order should be given to seize the property