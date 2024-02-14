6 more independent members of Punjab Assembly joined Muslim League-N

The process of joining the Pakistan Muslim League (N) by the elected members of the Assembly in independent status continues, 6 more newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly have announced to join the PML-N.

During the meetings with Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, 6 newly elected members Sultan Bajwa, Hanif Patafi, Mahmood Qadir Khan, Taimur Lali, Shazia Tareen and Ali Asghar joined the Muslim League-N.

The newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly expressed full confidence in Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif thanked the newly elected members of the assembly for joining the party, the members also congratulated Shahbaz Sharif for being nominated for the post of Prime Minister.

President Muslim League-N said that all of us will live up to the trust of leader Nawaz Sharif and the people, only unity and cooperation can get Pakistan out of difficulties, we will serve the people under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif’s vision will be followed, Pakistan will be freed from economic dangers, saving the people from the scourge of inflation is our first challenge.

Rana Tanveer, Saad Rafiq, Attaullah Tarar, Owais Leghari, Imran Nazir, Ahmed Leghari were also present in the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz said that the newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly are thankful for joining the PML-N