Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts

Chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar acknowledged the establishment of the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) in Multan as a big step and emphasised the need for setting up the cells in Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and other districts.

She pledged to enhance the effectiveness of the Violence Against Women Centres and expressed determination to secure land for the Multan Women Chamber of Commerce’s building.

She emphasised the pivotal role of women in national development during a meeting at the South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday.