IHC stops FIA from action against Aleema Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking legal action against Aleema Khan in a cybercrime case.

IHC Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Aleema Khan, the sister of the PTI founder.

During the hearing, the court instructed the FIA to share the details with petitioner if there was any inquiry or complaint against her.

The court also asked the petitioner’s lawyer to submit their answer to the FIA once they received the report.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client has not committed any cybercrime and FIA also has no such material that proved the crime.

He prayed the court to dismiss the complaint or inquiry with Aleema Khan.

The court said that let the FIA submit its report so that it would be cleared whether it was a complaint or an inquiry. The further hearing of the case was adjourned.