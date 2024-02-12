CM inaugurates medicine warehouse up-gradation project

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the expansion and up-gradation project of the state-of-the-art Medicine Warehouse at Gurumangat Road, Gulberg here on Monday.

During his visit, he inspected the facility and reviewed the process of storing medicines. He expressed his satisfaction over the meticulous attention to international standards in medication storage.

Secretary Health provided a comprehensive briefing on the project’s expansion and upgradation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining international standards in medicine storage for safe and timely distribution.

The CM commended the performance of Health Secretary and his team, affirming the optimal utilization of resources for enhancing the healthcare sector. He highlighted the significant results achieved through government initiatives aimed at improving the health sector.

Addressing the media, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards incidents akin to May 9, stating preparedness to swiftly address any such occurrences.

He encouraged individuals with complaints regarding the Election Commission’s procedures to exercise their legal rights and seek redressal through proper channels. The chief minister stressed the importance of maintaining stability for Pakistan’s development and the welfare of its citizens, expressing hope for ongoing progress and prosperity under the incoming administration.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of bureaucratic efficiency, acknowledging the collective effort of his team in achieving success. He highlighted the substantial cost savings anticipated through the establishment of new warehouse, emphasizing the need for robust storage facilities to mitigate risks such as fire incidents witnessed in various hospitals. With the new warehouse boasting 1.740m square feet of space, the province is poised to effectively manage its annual procurement of medicines valued at Rs 40 billion, he added.

Provincial Ministers – Dr. Jamal Nasir, Amir Mir, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner Lahore Division, and other officials concerned were also present.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has paid rich tributes to the courageous policemen who had thwarted a terrorist attack on the Qabool Khel checkpost in Mianwali.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM commended the valor displayed by the policemen, adding that the nation was proud of the brave policemen who have, once again, etched a remarkable chapter of courage and gallantry.

He hailed the police jawans as the heroes of the nation, emphasizing that the nation reveres the bravery demonstrated by them. The provincial government would fully encourage the brave policemen, he added.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the new office of Commissioner Lahore, housed in the former naval war college building in GOR-1.

The CM inspected different sections of the refurbished building and noted that the office had been relocated to an easily accessible location. He urged the government officials to maintain an open-door policy, fostering accessibility and transparency for the public.

The commissioner informed that a state-of-the-art monitoring and control room had also been set up. Previously situated in a rented building, the commissioner’s office had faced challenges such as parking constraints and limited office space, he maintained. IG police, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Director General Walled City of Lahore Authority and others were also present.