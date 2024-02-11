Lahore ranks 5th in global air pollution ranking

The provincial metropolis was the 5th most polluted place in the world on Sunday.

According to the details, the weather in the provincial capital again has become polluted, despite cold winds continuing in the early morning in the bright sun, the temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, while the weather is predicted to remain dry-polluted in the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to go up to 21 degrees, the humidity in the air is 90 percent, the wind is blowing at a speed of 5 km, there is no chance of rain in the next 24 hours. Lahore ranks 5th in the global air pollution ranking, with an overall air quality index of 192.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, action continues against violation of anti-smog orders. Various trash burning furnaces have been demolished for using old technology, while others were extinguished.

The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) also started various initiatives to control smog, under which smog dissolution “weather generators” have been installed in Lahore.

EPD Directors Naseem-Ur-Rehman Shah told APP that anti-smog generators were operating successfully in Russia, Dubai, adding a weather generator is capable of dissolving smog or thickly polluted environment in a 10 square kilometer area.

The EPD director said that all possible measures including generators were being taken to control the polluted air. “Short and medium-term projects have been prepared in this regard”, he added.

He said that it was the need of the hour to reduce the emission of harmful gases and use modern technology to control air pollution.

Meanwhile, the EPD’s anti-pollution squad sealed various smoky units in the city. The anti-smog squad is also imposing fines worth millions on factories and units responsible for creating smog.