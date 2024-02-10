Gold rates decline by Rs 1,200 to Rs 214,300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 214,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 215,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,028 to Rs 183,728 from Rs 184,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 168,416 from Rs 169,360, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,045 from $.2,053, the Association reported.