Rescue 1122 launches motorcycle ambulance service

Rescue 1122 has rolled out a regular motorcycle ambulance service in Abbottabad. Secretary Anayatullah Waseem inaugurated the motorcycle emergency response service.

Following the directives of Director General Dr. Khateer Ahmed, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak facilitated the provision of motorcycle ambulances to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.

The motorcycle ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, adhering to international standards.

These include essential items such as first aid kits, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, cervical collars, nebulizers, glucometers, and portable oxygen cylinders, among others.

DEO Arif Khattak outlined the initial phase of the project, highlighting the provision of two motorcycle ambulances to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.

Moreover, he emphasized plans for the expansion of this service in the near future, underscoring Rescue 1122’s commitment to delivering prompt, immediate, and internationally standardized emergency facilities to the residents of Abbottabad.