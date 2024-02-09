Exports to Afghanistan increase by 3.63pc in 6 months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 3.63 per cent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $260.716 million during July-December (2023-24) against exports of US $251.580 million during July-December (2022-23), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 26.83 per cent from $38.297 million in December 2022, against the exports of $28.019 million in December 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also witnessed a decline of 46.02 per cent during December 2023 as compared to the exports of $51.911 million in November 2023, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 4.99 per cent in the first six months, from US $14.222 billion to US $15.288 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $4.425 million against US $13.253 million last year, showing a decline of 66.61 per cent in July- December (2023-24).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan decreased by 28.39 per cent from US $1.729 million in December 2022, against the imports of US $1.238 million in December 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 3.95 per cent during December 2023, as compared to the imports of US $1.289 million during November 2023, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 14.69 per cent, from $29.588 billion to US $25.241 billion, according to the data.