Pakistan’s dollar bonds fall amid election uncertainty

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds extended losses to more than 5 cents, Tradeweb data showed on Friday, as both Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif claimed victory in neck-and-neck results from Thursday’s elections in the debt-laden nation. All of its sovereign dollar bonds slid, with the September 2025 maturity falling the most, shedding just over 5 cents to trade at 82.4 cents on the dollar by 0751 GMT. Vote counts were delayed, which the government attributed to its decision to suspend mobile phone services for security reasons. Analysts have warned there could be no clear winner, which could make it more difficult for the south Asian nation to claw out of its economic crisis.