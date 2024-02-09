Neser recalled to Australia squad for NZ tests

SYDNEY: All-rounder Michael Neser was recalled to the Australia squad for two tests in New Zealand in the only notable change to the group from the home series against Pakistan and West Indies.

The World Test champions will face the Black Caps in the first test in Wellington starting at the end of the month and Christchurch from March 8 to 12. Neser, 33, joins Scott Boland as the reserve pace-bowling options for the Australians after Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson were ruled out by side strains.

“It’s great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time,” chief selector George Bailey said in a news release. “We expect this tour will be a tough challenge against a very strong side who have been so consistent at home for a long period of time.”

Neser looks unlikely to win his third cap unless there is an injury to the first-choice pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who played all five tests against Pakistan and West Indies.

Australia swept Pakistan 3-0 over the New Year but tied the series against West Indies 1-1 after a stunning upset in the second test in Brisbane.

Matthew Renshaw retained his place as the back-up batter in the 14-man squad but all indications are that Steve Smith will retain his spot at the top of the order with Usman Khawaja – a partnership formed after the recent retirement of David Warner.

Bailey suggested that Cameron Green, the numerical replacement for Warner in the team, was also secure in the batting order despite the all-rounder averaging 21 runs and taking only two wickets against West Indies. “We think he’s super talented. There’s a skill set there that’s unbelievable across all three formats,” Bailey told reporters.

“(We’re) really confident that just continuing to expose him, he’ll get better and better. “But like any player I don’t think it’s going to be a straight line – there’ll be fluctuations throughout, as there always is.”

Bailey also backed Marnus Labuschagne to be firing at the crease against New Zealand after a miserable return with the bat against the Caribbean side. “I don’t think he’s on his lonesome of guys who’ll be looking to step up their game and redeem themselves,” he said. “I’m really confident ‘Marn’ will bounce back.”