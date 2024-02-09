Former world champion Magnussen to dope up for sprint record bid

SYDNEY: Former world champion sprinter James Magnussen has agreed to come out of retirement and undertake a course of banned supplements to try to break the long-standing world record in the 50-metre freestyle. The 32-year-old Australian, who won the 100m freestyle world title in 2011 and 2013 as well as an Olympic silver at the distance in London in 2012, has been offered $1 million to make the attempt by the organisers of the Enhanced Games. Founded by Aron D’Souza, the Enhanced Games describes itself as “the Olympics of the future” and will allow athletes to take substances banned under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) code to improve performance. “I thought it was an interesting concept from the first time I heard it,” Magnussen told Sydney’s SEN radio on Friday. “We’re pretty aware as Olympians, particularly in Australia, that performance enhancements are going on in other countries … but it’s not a level playing field internationally.