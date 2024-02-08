Voters defy snow to cast ballots in upper Hazara division

Amidst the challenging backdrop of heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures in Hazara division’s hilly areas, the general elections proceeded seamlessly on Thursday. Despite popular tourist destinations like Kaghan, Shugran, Paras, Mahandri, Bhunjga, Jreed, Thandiani, Nathiagali, Changla Gali, Donga Gali, Alai, and others being snow-covered, resilient men and women exercised their voting rights with unwavering determination. Despite the adversities posed by the weather and long distances, the residents remained committed to their national duty, braving the elements to participate in the electoral process.

Notably, security measures were rigorously implemented at the polling stations, ensuring the safety and integrity of the voting process. Even in the face of isolation and heavy snowfall, the roads leading to the polling stations remained clear, facilitating the crucial turnout of voters from snow-covered, remote areas in the hilly regions.

The story unfolds as a testament to the resilience of the community and their dedication to having their voices heard, despite the formidable challenges presented by nature. In the aftermath of this remarkable display of civic commitment, the Hazara division serves as an inspiring example of democratic spirit prevailing against the odds.