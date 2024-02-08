CEC Sultan Raja applauds peaceful elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja congratulated entire nation for the peaceful conduct of elections 2024.

The CEC also expressed gratitude to Almighty for guiding the commission in fulfilling its constitutional responsibility.

In his message to the nation, Sikandar Sultan Raja commended the stakeholders, governmental bodies at national and provincial levels, political parties, security agencies, law enforcement agencies, civil administration, Pakistan Army, media outlets, voters, returning officers, presiding officers, and polling staff, to fulfil their duty diligently and efficiently.

In addition to the staff, he also expressed gratitude to the esteemed members of the Election Commission, colleagues, and his team, whose dedicated efforts round-the-clock, contributed to the successful fulfilment of this significant responsibility.

In his statement, the CEC said that a significant aspect of the responsibility has been fulfilled as the polling process has concluded with peace, and efforts are underway to prepare the preliminary results, he added. He expressed hope that all ret`urning officers will demonstrate utmost duty in completing this crucial task and ensure the timely arrangement and delivery of results as soon as it possible.