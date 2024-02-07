ECP issues notice to Daniyal for violating code of conduct

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued notice to Daniyal Aziz, a candidate NA-75 Narowal for violating the code of conduct and fixed the hearing of the case on February 10. According to Spokesman, the commission had decided that if Daniyal Aziz would be declared successful in the general election, the issuance of his final notification would be subject to decision of the ECP. The commission took the decision in the light of the report of the District Monitoring Officer Narowal, in which it has been stated that the above-mentioned candidate is repeatedly violating the code of conduct and neither respond to the notices issued by the District Monitoring Officer. Daniyal was fined Rs 50, 000 for violating the code of conduct, which he did not pay, due to which legal action would be taken against him, he added.