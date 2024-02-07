ECC approves Rs 10bn grant for Ministry of IT & Telecommunication

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the technical supplementary grant of Rs 10 billion for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for Digital Information Infrastructure Initiative. The funds would be utilized to provide requisite technical capabilities to proactively identify potential cyber threats on the national critical information infrastructure beside preventing cyber security breaches, a Finance Ministry news release said. Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the ECC meeting. It was attended by Minister for Energy and Petroleum Division Mohammad Ali, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed, Minister for Communication Maritimes and Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Minister for Information and Technology Umar Saif, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzaeb Khan, Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr. Waqar Masood, federal secretaries, and other senior government officers of the relevant ministries.