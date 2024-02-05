Regional Control Room set up for elections

A Regional Control Room has been set up in Faisalabad to monitor entire activities relating to General Election-2024. A spokesman of divisional administration said here on Monday that the control Room was setup in the office of Director LG&CD in Commissioner Complex Faisalabad. Muhammad Nazir Chishti Superintendent LG&CD was deployed as Incharge of the Regional Control Room which would work round the clock from February 7 to February 9. Sufficient staff was also deputed in the control room who would perform their duties in shifts and take prompt notice of election related activities, he added.